Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY SBI | CMP: Rs 187.80 | Target: Rs 240-250 | Stop Loss: Rs 165

The stock has bottomed out near 145 levels and gave a decent bounce to improve the bias and is currently in a rising trend. The RSI indicator is also indicating at a steep rise to show strength and we anticipate further upside movement in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside positional target of Rs 240-250, keeping the stop loss near Rs 165.

BUY AEGIS LOGISTICS | CMP: Rs 196.35 | Target: Rs 240-250 | Stop Loss: Rs 170

The stock has made a strong base near 165 levels and has picked up to indicate a fresh upward move with improving bias.

The rising RSI also signifies strength and we anticipate a further upside movement in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside positional target of Rs 240-250, keeping the stop loss near Rs 170.