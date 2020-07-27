Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
BUY INDUSIND BANK | CMP: Rs 522.25 | TARGET: Rs 580-600 | STOP LOSS: Rs 485
The stock has maintained a good base near 485 levels and has indicated a momentum pick up with positive bias. Besides, the RSI indicator is also showing a trend reversal. The chart has turned attractive and we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 580-600 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 485.
BUY HINDUSTAN UNILEVER | CMP: Rs 2,209.30 | TARGET: Rs 2,400-2,440 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,120
The stock has witnessed a short correction and has got a good base near 2,140 levels. It has shown signs of a trend reversal and is set for an upward journey. The RSI also has flattened out after the fall and has made the chart look attractive. We anticipate an upward from here on and we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 2,400-2,440, keeping the stop loss of Rs 2,120.
Disclaimer: Vaishali Parekh is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. Views expressed are personal.
