Two technical picks by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Maruti Suzuki, TCS

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit declines 10% YoY to Rs 1,166 cr, misses estimates
OnePlus Watch review: Solid for starters, but not without software snags
-
BUY MARUTI | CMP: Rs 7,284 | TARGET: Rs 7,900-8,000 | STOP LOSS: Rs 7,100
The stock has corrected well from the peak of 7,690 level and has bottomed out near 7,150 level. It took support and formed a "higher bottom" formation on the daily chart to indicate strength and has the potential to rise further from here on in the coming days. Besides, the stock has moved past the significant 50EMA and 200DMA levels to indicate improved bias. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 7,900-8,000, keeping the stop loss of Rs 7,100. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
BUY TCS | CMP:Rs 3,210 | TARGET: Rs 3,450-3,500 | STOP LOSS: Rs 3,100
The stock has corrected and has bottomed out near 3,170 level, taking base near the trendline support zone. This indicates a very good level for entering into the stock. Moreover, the stock is just on the verge of moving past the significant 50EMA level of 3,218 which would further improve the bias. The RSI also is well placed and has shown a trend reversal to signal a buy with potential to rise further in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 3,450-3,500, keeping the stop loss of Rs 3,100. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
==========================
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU