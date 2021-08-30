Two technical stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

-
ALSO READ
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
SBI Card, SPARC: Top stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
HDFC, RITES: Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Biocon, VIP Ind: Trading calls by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
-
BUY ASHOK LEYLAND | CMP: Rs 120 | TARGET: Rs 134-138 | STOP LOSS : Rs 114
The stock has witnessed a decent correction from Rs 143 level and bottomed out near the significant 200-DMA level of Rs 116. It is currently indicating a positive candle pattern with improved bias. The RSI has also indicated a reversal from the oversold zone and a buy with the potential to rise further upward. We suggest buying this stock for an upside target of Rs 134-138, keeping the stop loss at Rs 114. CLICK HERE FOR CHART
BUY SHRIRAM TRANS FINANCE | CMP: Rs 1,281 | TARGET: Rs 1,420-1,450 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,200
The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the Rs 1,470 level and is currently indicating signs of bottoming out near the Rs 1,210 level, and reversing from that zone. The RSI has also shown improvement, indicating strength. With the chart looking attractive with minimum downside risk, we suggest buying this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,420-1,450, keeping the stop loss of Rs 1,200. CLICK HERE FOR CHART
=====================================
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU