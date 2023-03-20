Udayshivakumar Infra IPO opens today: Check GMP, other key details here

The applications for subscribing to the initial public offer (IPO) of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd will open on Monday, March 20. It will remain open for three days till Wednesday, March 23. For anchor investors, the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO opened on Friday, March 17.

Through the IPO, the company aims to raise Rs 66 crore. It will consist of a fresh issue of 20,000,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10. The company aims to use the proceeds of the issue for funding working capital and general corporate purposes.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: GMP, share price, other details here

Udayshivakumar IPO GMP: According to market observers, the IPO is commanding a great market premium (GMP) of Rs 10 per share.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO share price: The share price for the issue has been fixed at Rs 33 to Rs 35 per share.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO lot size: One lot of the IPO consists of 428 shares.

A retail investor can apply for a minimum of one lot (Rs 14,890) and a maximum of 13 lots (Rs 1,94,740).

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO subscription date: The subscription will open on March 20 and close on March 23.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO allotment date: The share allocation of the IPO will take place on March 28. The shares will be credited to the demat account of the investors on March 31.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing date: The shares of the IPO are expected to be listed on the bourses on April 3.

How to apply for Udayshivakumar Infra IPO online?