JUST IN
Ukraine war, Inflation: Factors that will guide stock market in Samvat 2079
Axis Bank surges 7%, hits record high on strong Q2 earnings
ITC hits new high on solid Q2 performance; analysts see up to 16% upside
What drove markets down the drain in Samvat 2078?
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 250pts, Nifty50 above 17,600; Axis Bank surges 5%
Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, RIL
Domestic buying powering Indian equities but stocks yet to feel tight money
Markets extend gains for 5th session on fag-end buying IT stocks shine
Tracxn Technologies stock gains on NSE debut, up 17.7% at Rs 94.20 apiece
Suzlon Energy rights issue subscribed 1.8 times, stock down 3.7%
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Axis Bank Q2: Analysts see up to 37% upside on sustained earnings growth
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Ukraine war, inflation: Factors that will guide stock market in Samvat 2079

As we enter Samvat 2079, analysts expect markets to remain under pressure and witness more volatility in the near-term on account of deterioration in global macros

Topics
Samvat | Markets

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Muhurat trading, Samvat 2073

Rising inflation triggered by geopolitical tensions amid the Ukraine-Russia war and ensuing global central bank action to tighten the monetary policy hit equities in Samvat 2078. Indian equities, however, proved to be resilient, bolstered by healthy retail and HNI participation, expanding systematic investment plans (SIPs), and lump-sum inflows which helped offset the large outflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samvat

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 10:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.