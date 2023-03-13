JUST IN
Sebi relief for large registrars on enhanced reporting requirements
Unbacked crypto assets pose financial and fiscal risks, warns IMF

The paper was presented to the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in February in Bengaluru, and was made public on Monday

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Cryptocurrency assets, not backed by sovereigns, may threaten effectiveness of monetary policy, pose financial and fiscal risks, make capital flows volatile and will fragment global payments systems, a research paper by the International Monetary Fund, say.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 23:16 IST

