Union AMC aims to double assets base to Rs 10,000 crore this year

Union AMC has set sights on doubling its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 10,000 crore this calendar year, from about Rs 5,000 crore at the end of December last year.

The fund house has more branches, workforce, and num­ber of customers at its disposal thanks to the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and with (UBI) last year. It has also shifted focus to driving the business through distributors, besides UBI.

To that end, the company improved its share of non-associate distributors to about 11 per cent of average in Nove­m­ber 2020, from close to 3 per cent of the monthly average two years ago. Close to 39 per cent of its average as of November 2020 came from beyond the 30 biggest cities, against an industry average of 16 per cent.

G Pradeepkumar, CEO of Union AMC, said: “Union AMC underwent significant ownership changes between 2016 and 2018. Vinay (Paharia) has implemented a robust investment process that has resulted in an improvement in the performance of various schemes. Our foreign partner has given us a mandate to manage portfolios through the FPI route.”

In 2018, Dai-ichi Life Holdings of Japan invested 39.6 per cent of the post-issue share capital through compulsorily convertible preference shares in Union AMC, resulting in the former becoming a co-sponsor with UBI.