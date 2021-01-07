Union AMC aims to double assets base to Rs 10,000 crore this year

-
ALSO READ
Top 10 MF fund houses record double-digit growth in assets in Sept qtr
HDFC AMC: Regulatory changes another headache apart from slowing business
SBI Mutual Fund appoints Vinay Tonse as MD and CEO
Equity mutual funds sell bluechip financial firms aggressively in Nov
What is a passive fund and is it a safe investment option? Things to know
-
Union AMC has set sights on doubling its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 10,000 crore this calendar year, from about Rs 5,000 crore at the end of December last year.
The fund house has more branches, workforce, and number of customers at its disposal thanks to the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India (UBI) last year. It has also shifted focus to driving the business through distributors, besides UBI.
To that end, the company improved its share of non-associate distributors to about 11 per cent of average AUM in November 2020, from close to 3 per cent of the monthly average AUM two years ago. Close to 39 per cent of its average AUM as of November 2020 came from beyond the 30 biggest cities, against an industry average of 16 per cent.
G Pradeepkumar, CEO of Union AMC, said: “Union AMC underwent significant ownership changes between 2016 and 2018. Vinay (Paharia) has implemented a robust investment process that has resulted in an improvement in the performance of various schemes. Our foreign partner has given us a mandate to manage portfolios through the FPI route.”
In 2018, Dai-ichi Life Holdings of Japan invested 39.6 per cent of the post-issue share capital through compulsorily convertible preference shares in Union AMC, resulting in the former becoming a co-sponsor with UBI.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU