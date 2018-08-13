United Breweries rallies 7% on strong Q1 results

-
ALSO READ
Derivatives strategy on United Breweries by HDFC Securities
Liquor shares rally on good Q4 show; UBL, Radico Khaitan hit new high
After Q1 results, Cipla warns of margin pressure over cost increases
YES Bank falls 6% on profit booking post Q1 results
Jyothy Labs, TAKE Solutions, Tata Elxsi hit new high
-
The company reported 12% volume growth compared with industry average growth of 9% during the quarter.
“UBL realized volume growth in most states except West Bengal and Mumbai. In several states, the Company faced supply constraints, including in Uttar Pradesh and in multiple markets the South given a shortfall in peak season capacity,” the company said in a press release.
Cash flow from operations was strong and combined with better working capital management, resulted in UBL’s net debt levels decreasing significantly, to about Rs 930 million, driving interest costs down by 35%, it added.
At 11:00 am; UBL was trading 5.5% higher at Rs 1,266 on the BSE, as compared to 0.54% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 1,315 touched on June 19, 2018 in intra-day trade. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.41 million equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU