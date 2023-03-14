JUST IN
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund delivered a healthy return under CIO S R Bhan
CIO Round Table: 'Debt returns are offering competition to equities'
Large-Cap Equity: What makes ICICI Pru MF's Anish Tawakley an outlier
BS jury picks best mutual fund managers in the debt and equity category
Hackers using fake play-to-earn gaming apps to steal cryptocurrency: FBI
Unbacked crypto assets pose financial and fiscal risks, warns IMF
Sebi relief for large registrars on enhanced reporting requirements
Real estate market's hall of mirrors no fun house, but mood upbeat
Blackstone sells entire 20.5% stake in Sona BLW; stock tanks nearly 7%
Market turmoil leaves investors poorer by more than Rs 4.4 trillion
You are here: Home » Markets Â» BS Fund Manager Â» Specials
Sebi relief for large registrars on enhanced reporting requirements
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Unlocking Rs 100 trillion opportunity: What lies ahead for MF industry

The mutual fund industry is expanding distribution reach, simplifying products and leveraging technology in a bid to more than double assets under management

Topics
fund managers | mutual fund industry | Mutual Funds

Abhishek Kumar 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

In 2019, the mutual fund (MF) industry, then managing Rs 25 trillion in assets, unveiled its first ever vision document. Drawn up jointly with the Boston Consulting Group, it laid out a strategy to accelerate penetration and ramp up assets under management (AUM) to at least Rs 100 trillion by the end of 2030.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on fund managers

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 06:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU