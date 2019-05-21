Uptrend in Nifty to continue unless exit polls vary from actuals: Traders

The Nifty has zoomed on the basis of exit polls predicting a strong NDA performance. The market opened high on Monday and ended with a move that exceeded 4 per cent. However, the results are due on Thursday and coincide with weekly options settlement. If the results don't match the exit polls, there will be a lot of volatility.

The index jump was backed by a sharp drop in the VIX from record levels. Traders expect the uptrend to continue unless the exit polls vary from actuals. The rupee also hardened due to strong FPI buying on Monday. But there are negative global factors, ...