US equity funds outperform domestic schemes amid volatile markets

-
ALSO READ
Time to be greedy or fearful? Portfolio strategies for uncertain times
Ban on upfront commission, uncertainty in equity markets hit new offers
Foxed by market volatility, MFs hold cash to invest when the market dips
Index funds saw fourfold jump in flows in March amid market volatility
When equity market near all-time high, investing in ad-hoc manner dangerous
-
US-oriented equity funds delivered returns of 6.62 per cent in May, while domestic-oriented funds posted weak performance amid volatile markets.
In the first half of the month, the markets corrected, with rising cases of Covid-19 and the government’s Rs 20-trillion stimulus package failing to meet market expectations.
Mid-cap funds have delivered returns of 1.14 per cent as broader market indices put on a better showing than the 30-share Sensex in May.
ALSO READ: RBI seeks clarity from govt on Taiwan's foreign direct investment status
Small-cap funds delivered returns of 0.58 per cent, while large-cap funds gave marginal returns of 0.04 per cent.
Advisors say diversification towards US and international funds can give investors exposure to global technology and health care businesses, which can gain market share amid Covid-19 disruptions.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU