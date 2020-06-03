US equity funds outperform domestic schemes amid volatile markets

JUST IN
Ban on upfront commission, uncertainty in equity markets hit new offers
US-oriented equity funds delivered returns of 6.62 per cent in May, while domestic-oriented funds posted weak performance amid volatile markets.

In the first half of the month, the markets corrected, with rising cases of Covid-19 and the government’s Rs 20-trillion stimulus package failing to meet market expectations.

Mid-cap funds have delivered returns of 1.14 per cent as broader market indices put on a better showing than the 30-share Sensex in May.

Small-cap funds delivered returns of 0.58 per cent, while large-cap funds gave marginal returns of 0.04 per cent.

Advisors say diversification towards US and international funds can give investors exposure to global technology and health care businesses, which can gain market share amid Covid-19 disruptions.

First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 01:48 IST

