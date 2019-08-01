US Fed's hawkish interest rate cut sends Sensex, Nifty into a tailspin

The domestic equity market and the currency dropped along with their emerging market peers after the cut interest rates but said the move was not the start of a long-running rate-cut cycle. The comments saw the bond yield and the dollar rise, triggering a risk-aversion among investors. The benchmark fell as much as 787 points, or 2.1 per cent, in intra-day trade before recouping some of the losses, helped by short-covering and a rebound in shares of Reliance Industries, the country’s second-most valued firm.

The ended 463 points, or 1.23 per cent, lower to close at 37,018, while the 50-share shed 138 points, or 1.24 per cent, to close at 10,980. Both the indices closed at their lowest level in five months. The rupee ended at one-month low of 69.06, down 0.38 per cent – most since May 23 – over the previous day’s close of 68.8 against the dollar.

Most EM currencies weakened against the greenback, with the South African Rand and the Indonesian Rupiah dropping 0.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points and said the rate cut was a mid-cycle adjustment to policy rather than the beginning of a long cutting cycle. Market players said the comments made by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell were confusing.

“Sentiment is quite negative at the moment. It’s a bit confusing what Fed chairman wants to do going forward,” said Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.

The hawkish stance by the Fed couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Indian markets, which have hit a downward slope since the Union Budget on July 5. The benchmark indices have corrected close to 6 per cent in one month amid a sharp selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

A lack of stimulus to prop up the economy, increase in income-tax surcharge on FPIs, and taxes on buybacks announced in the Budget have disappointed investors. FPIs have sold shares worth nearly Rs 14,000 crore in the past one month.

“Indian have been in a freefall as FPIs have been offloading shares on the back of high-taxation and concerns around multi-year low economic growth. Further, with the Fed chairman’s statement that interest rate cut isn’t start of rate-cut cycle has cut short the excitement of investors,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research, Centrum Wealth.

The worsening liquidity crisis, lack of earnings growth, and corporate defaults have kept investors on tenterhooks in the past few months.

“Growth is the biggest concern fundamentally. The fiscal situation is tighter because the revenue collections are running short and there are question marks on Budget estimates given the slowdown we are witnessing. The only positive is on the monetary side, but the question is how much it will help in reviving growth,” said Saion Mukherjee, managing director and head of research, Nomura India.

Barring three, all the sectoral indices ended the session in the red. Infosys, HDFC Bank, and HDFC Ltd were the biggest drag on the index, while Reliance Industries, which rebounded nearly 3 per cent from the day’s low, made the biggest positive contribution.