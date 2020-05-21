Use rallies to selectively exit consumption-driven stocks, say analysts

Despite all the downward revision in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) estimates and the fear of economic contraction, most stocks that comprise the consumer index on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have seen a steady rise from their March 24 levels – a day before the country went into a lockdown mode to prevent the rampant spread of coronavirus.

The index represents a wide spectrum of consumption – from stocks classified under the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobiles, telecom, pharma, breweries and chemical sectors. ALSO READ: Second wave of Covid-19 ...