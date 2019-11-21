JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw settles 'insider trading case' with Sebi in Infy matter
Business Standard

UTI MF eyes Rs 10,000 cr valuation in IPO, 25%-30% stake to be on sale

The sources said UTI MF will hold a meeting of the stakeholders soon to finalise the structure of the issue

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

UTI Mutual Fund (MF) is eyeing valuation of Rs 10,000 crore in its initial public offering (IPO), which could hit the market before the end of this financial year. Investment banking sources say the country’s seventh-biggest mutual fund house will file its offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) before the end of December.

The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by the existing shareholders, mainly Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), and Punjab National Bank (PNB). The four entities own 18.25 ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, November 21 2019. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU