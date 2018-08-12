UTI Regular Savings Fund: Conservative on risk, superior on return

The fund was launched in December 2003 as UTI-MIS Advantage Plan. Subsequent to the re-categorisation of mutual fund (MF) schemes by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), it was renamed UTI Regular Savings Fund in May this year.

The fund has featured in the top 30 percentile in the conservative hybrid funds category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Rankings (CMFR) for the two quarters ended June 2018. Amandeep S Chopra, the CIO- fixed income at UTI AMC, and Ajay Tyagi manage the debt and equity components of the portfolio, respectively. They have been managing the fund since ...