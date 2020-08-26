Va Tech Wabag to raise Rs 120 crore; stock declines over 7.5%

Shares of slipped as much as 7.56 per cent to Rs 210.10 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, a day after the company said its board has approved the issuance of up to 75,00,000 equity shares on a preferential basis, at a price of Rs 160 per share aggregating to Rs 120 crore.

The proposed investors include marquee investors and high net worth individuals (HNIs) such as Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhnwala, Basera Home Finance Private Limited, and Sushma Anand Jain Anand Jaikumar Jain (joint holding). CLICK HERE TO READ PRESS RELEASE



"This is the first time the Company has proposed to raise equity capital since its IPO in 2010. "We believe that this well-timed equity infusion will provide the necessary growth capital for the Company to scale greater heights. We look forward to a long-term association with each of the potential incoming investors," Rajiv Mittal, MD & Group CEO, said.

At 09:50 AM, the stock was trading around 5.5 per cent lower at Rs 214.90 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 38,866, up 0.06 per cent. shares had hit a 52-week high of Rs 311.90 on September 12, 2019, while its 52-week low level stands at Rs 73, hit on April 7.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd is a multinational player in the water treatment industry. The company offers complete life cycle solutions including conceptualistion design engineering procurement supply installation construction and O&M services.