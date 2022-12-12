JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex trims early loss, down 100pts; Nifty50 below 18,450
Stocks to watch: Glenmark Pharma, NTPC, V-Guard Inds, Lupin, YES Bank, NDTV
Recovery in pipeline for pipe makers with price correction down the tubes
Street Signs: FPIs dial back wagers, grey mkt premiums for IPOs, and more
SIP closure ratio surges to 51% in 2022 from 41% in 2021: Amfi data
Buybacks jump 2.6 times this year as stocks take a tumble, shows data
Markets to track inflation data, US Fed rate decision this week: Analysts
Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 trn in m-cap; RIL biggest drag
FPIs have invested Rs 4,500 cr in Indian equity markets so far in December
Charging bulls or grappling bears? Stocks & sectors to buy and sell in 2023
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Nifty IT index slips 5% in two days on earnings, valuation worries
Business Standard

VA Tech Wabag surges 12%, hits 52-week high on order win worth Rs 260 crore

The company has secured industrial waste water treatment order in Romania worth about Rs 260 crore (30 million euros)

Topics
Buzzing stocks | VA Tech Wabag | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Shares of VA Tech Wabag hit a 52-week high as they rallied 12 per cent to Rs 374 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day after the company announced it has secured industrial waste water treatment order in Romania worth about Rs 260 crore (30 million euros).

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 351.20, touched on November 29, 2022. At 09:57 AM, VA Tech Wabag was trading 11 per cent higher at Rs 370.65, as compared to 0.06 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Trading volumes on the counter nearly tripled, with a combined 2.6 million shares, having changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.

The company said the contract will be an engineering & procurement (EP) scope contract which includes design & engineering, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and start-up of the Purolite Victoria WWTP. The project is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period.

WABAG is a global leader in the water industry backed by rich experience spanning over 98 years. Being a pure-play water technology multinational, WABAG offers a complete range of technologies and services for Total Water Solutions in both Municipal and Industrial sectors.

Meanwhile, in the past one month, the stock has surged 35 per cent on stable outlook. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up less than 1 per cent during the period.

On November 24, rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) affirmed VA Tech Wabag's long-term issuer rating at 'IND A+' with a stable outlook and upgraded the short-term debt rating to 'IND A1+' from 'IND A1'.

"The short-term rating upgrade reflects the likelihood of a continued improvement in VA Tech Wabag's liquidity position over the medium term, driven by a healthy outlook on its profitability and stabilisation of its working capital cycle," the rating agency said in its rationale.

The company has strong revenue visibility with an outstanding order book as on September 30, 2022 of about Rs 9,200 crore (FY22: Rs 9,800 crore), which is around 3x of its annual revenue of FY22. The company also has a framework contract of Rs 1,100 crore.

The operations and maintenance contracts form about 35 per cent of the order book. These contracts tend to be executed over several years. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order book is about 2x of the revenue. Most of VA Tech Wabag’s projects are funded by central government agencies such as Namami Gange Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and multilateral agencies, reducing any customer default risk. During FY18-FY22, the company's liquidated damages averaged only 0.2 per cent of its revenue, Ind-Ra said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 10:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.