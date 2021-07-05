Vaishali Parekh is bullish on Tata Chemicals, Snowman Logistics. Check why

-
ALSO READ
Here are the top trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
-
BUY TATA CHEM | CMP: Rs 767.70 | TARGET: Rs 840-860 | STOP LOSS: Rs 720
The stock has moved up decently and decisively above the 50-EMA level with a bullish candle pattern in the daily chart after a consolidation phase that stayed for quite some time and has now given a triangular pattern breakout to improve the bias. With the RSI also well placed and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy, we anticipate further upward rise in the coming days. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 840-860 keeping the stop loss of 720.
BUY SNOWMAN | CMP: Rs 54.75 | TARGET: Rs 62-64 | STOP LOSS: Rs 52
The stock has attained the base of the channel pattern in the daily chart taking support near 52 levels and has given a bullish candle pattern in the daily chart to move past the significant 50-EMA level of 53.20 decisively and anticipate further upward rise. The RSI also has improved the bias and indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 62-64 keeping the stop loss of 52.
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU