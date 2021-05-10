Vaishali Parekh recommends buying Hero MotoCorp, United Spirits. Check why

-
BUY HERO MOTOCO | CMP: Rs 2,860 | Target: Rs 3,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,700
The stock has been in consolidation, maintaining a good support base near 2,740 level and currently has picked up momentum to improve the bias. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal, showing strength, and has signaled a 'buy' to suggest further upward movement in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of 3,200 keeping the stop loss of 2,700. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
BUY UNITED SPIRITS | CMP: Rs 547 | Target: Rs 630-650 | Stop Loss: Rs 510
The stock has taken support near 510 levels which is also the lower trendline support of the channel pattern on the daily chart and has bounced back from that level to improve the bias and indicate strength for further upside move. The RSI indicator has also indicated a trend reversal recently to signal a 'buy' and currently is well placed for further upmove. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 630-650, keeping the stop loss of 510. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
