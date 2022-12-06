Valuations in 'high optimism zone' as Nifty forward P/E tops 20x: ICICI Sec

-
ALSO READ
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger could set off Rs 48k-cr Nifty50 churn: Brokerage
ICICI Securities June quarter results rained on by overcast broking biz
ICICI Bank Q1FY23 result: Net profit increases 49.59% to Rs 6,905 crore
ICICI Bank Q1FY23: Net jumps 49.5% YoY to Rs 6,904 cr on strong NII growth
ICICI Securities falls 1% as CLSA downgrades rating, earnings view
-
With the one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple for the benchmark Nifty going past 20, valuations are in a ‘high optimism zone’, says ICICI Securities. Historically, one-year returns for the markets have been tepid whenever valuations have been in this zone, reveals a study by the brokerage.
“The Nifty is entering the ‘high optimism zone’ as the one-year forward P/E multiple touches 20 times implying that equities currently have an ‘earnings yield’ of 5 per cent versus about 7.2 per cent for government bonds. Going by historical performance over the past two decades, the one-year forward average and median returns for the Nifty stand at three per cent and one per cent, respectively, whenever it has traded in the 20-22x P/E multiple range. This is against the 12 per cent expected annual return that Indian equities have delivered over the long term (10-year rolling returns) since 1990,” say ICICI Securities strategists Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani in a note.
However, over the past two decades, the Nifty has still managed to deliver positive one-year returns on 66 per cent of the occasions that the valuation has been 20-22x.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 23:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU