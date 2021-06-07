Varroc Engineering tumbles 11% on weak March quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Varroc Engineering tumbles 13% on disappointing December quarter results
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
-
Shares of Varroc Engineering dipped 11 per cent to Rs 387.30 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday after the company reported a weak set of number for the March quarter of FY21 with a consolidated loss of Rs 144 crore, due to weak operational performance of the Global Lighting Business (VLS). The auto ancilaliry company had posted loss of Rs 137 crore in Q4FY20.
The company’s reported revenue from operations grew 32 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,619 crore against Rs 2,745 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) at 3.5 per cent from 4.2 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
“Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter at Rs 127.5 crore increased by 11 per cent YoY; India EBITDA margins improved by 360 bps while VLS EBITDA margins were adversely impacted mainly by Semi-conductor shortages and poor revenue mix,” Varroc Engineering said.
The company further said it launched Project RACE (Rapid Achievement of Competitive Edge) to bring VLS EBIT level in line with industry benchmarks with the support of a global consulting firm. The benefits of this project are expected to be visible over the next 12-18 months.
The management said the company has seen a strong recovery in Two-wheeler and Passenger Vehicle volumes across in India in Q4FY21. The global (Ex China) passenger vehicle volumes in Q4FY21 declined mainly due to severe semi-conductor shortages. As the current demand for chips is continuing to outstrip supply, suppliers are adding capacities. This additional capacity is expected to help meet auto sector demand starting end of Q2 FY22, it said.
The group designs, manufactures and supplies exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger car, commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off-highway vehicle OEMs directly worldwide.
At 09:55 am, the stock was down 10 per cent to Rs 391 on the BSE, as compared to 0.02 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 540,000 shares have chnaged hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE, so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU