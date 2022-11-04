JUST IN
Markets settle higher after two days of fall, Sensex climbs 113.95 points
Business Standard

Varun Beverages, ABB, Page among six stocks that could become large-caps

They could replace Piramal Enterprises, Gland Pharma, Mphasis, Muthoot Finance, Bandhan Bank and Paytm, which may move to mid-cap space, reveals analysis by Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics

Topics
Varun Beverages | ABB India | Stock Market

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Private credit
The classification has been computed using data to the close of trading on October 31 and that covers 80 trading days with 43 trading days left in the computation period

Six stocks are seen moving from mid-cap to the large-cap universe during the next stock reclassification by mutual fund industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:30 IST

