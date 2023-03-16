JUST IN
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

Selective FMCG stocks may rise up to 11 per cent, even if broader market loses more ground

Topics
ITC Ltd | Varun Beverages shares | Nifty FMCG

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Changing gears, Trent Hypermarket plans swift expansion
FMCG shares are considered as defensive stocks

FMCG stocks are regarded as safe havens in turbulent times and recognized as a hedge against the falling investment. However, in order to find the right stock, one needs to be selective even in defensive sector. Since mid-February of this year, domestic markets have been on a roller coaster, with uncertainty making investors more anxious.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 11:50 IST

