Vedanta up 5% as Tamil Nadu govt allows Sterlite plant to produce oxygen

-
ALSO READ
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Adani Green, Vedanta, Infosys, United Spirits
-
Shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd jumped 5 per cent to Rs 239 on the BSE in the intra-day deals on Monday amid report that Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami has allowed the company to operate its Tuticorin plant to produce oxygen amid sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.
According to a PTI report, an All-party meeting by Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami, convened earlier today, allowed Vedanta's Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for four months.
The order, however, added that Vedanta cannot involve the plant in copper production or any other activities, the report added. READ HERE
The decision comes after the Supreme Court said on Friday why couldn't Vedanta operate the plant given the "emergency-like" situation in the country due to Covid-19. The SC had agreed to hear Vedanta's plea on the ground that it will produce a thousand tonnes of oxygen and give it free of cost to treat patients.
Sterlite Copper plant, owned by the Vedanta group of companies, had sought approvals of the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre to operate its oxygen plants to meet the rising demand for Covid-19 patients across the country. The company had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking its permission to open only the oxygen plant at the copper smelter unit to produce 1,050 tonnes of oxygen per day for hospitals.
Tamil Nadu government, however, had opposed any urgent hearing of Vedanta’s plea. It opposed the reopening of the smelter plant on various grounds, including that it had been rejected by the apex court earlier. The plant was ordered to shut down in 2018 by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the state government over environmental violations. The case is still pending in the Supreme Court.
At 2:00 pm, the stock was ruling 4.6 per cent higher at Rs 238.5 apiece on the BSE as against a 1 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU