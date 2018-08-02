JUST IN
RBI rate hike 'non-event' for stocks; 2019 polls next focus for investors
Venky's, Dilip Buildcon removed from ASM framework; stocks surge up to 15%

HIL, Himadri Speciality Chemical and Goa Carbon rallied up to 15% on the BSE in otherwise weak market.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Venky’s India, Dilip Buildcon, Tinplate Company of India, HIL, Himadri Speciality Chemical and Goa Carbon have rallied up to 15% on the BSE in otherwise weak market after the BSE removed these stocks from the additional surveillance measures (ASM) framework with effect from Thursday.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Bharat Seats, Man Industries (India), Amrit Corp, Sanwari Agro and Crescent Leasing are also among the 13 stocks which have moved out of the ASM framework from today, the BSE said in a circular.

According to BSE, ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchange from time to time. The ASM require 100% margin and a price band of 5% or lower for trading in these shares.

Also, the exchange said, "shortlisting of securities under ASM Framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity".

Most of these stocks have corrected in the range of 30% to 90% from their respective 52-week highs on the BSE.

Name 01/02/2018 LTP % chg 52-wk high % chg
Venkys (India) 2250.1 2587.0 15.0 4711.0 -52.2
Tinplate Company of India 160.8 182.5 13.5 325.0 -50.5
Dilip Buildcon 793.1 837.0 5.5 1248.4 -36.5
Crescent Leasing 15.2 16.0 5.3 219.0 -93.1
Goa Carbon 553.5 581.1 5.0 1215.0 -54.4
Sanwaria Consumer 13.4 14.1 5.0 34.8 -61.4
Himadri Speciality Chemical 138.4 145.0 4.8 197.0 -29.7
Man Industries (India) 114.0 118.9 4.3 161.0 -29.2
HIL 2220.8 2293.0 3.3 2375.0 -6.5
Bhansali Engineering Polymers 150.3 154.8 3.0 224.0 -32.9
Bharat Seats 171.4 170.0 -0.8 274.0 -37.5
S&P BSE Sensex 37521.6 37290.0 -0.6
LTP: Last traded price in August 2, 2018 at 09:44 PM.

First Published: Thu, August 02 2018. 09:48 IST

