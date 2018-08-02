Venky's, Dilip Buildcon removed from ASM framework; stocks surge up to 15%

-
-
Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Bharat Seats, Man Industries (India), Amrit Corp, Sanwari Agro and Crescent Leasing are also among the 13 stocks which have moved out of the ASM framework from today, the BSE said in a circular.
According to BSE, ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchange from time to time. The ASM require 100% margin and a price band of 5% or lower for trading in these shares.
Also, the exchange said, "shortlisting of securities under ASM Framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity".
Most of these stocks have corrected in the range of 30% to 90% from their respective 52-week highs on the BSE.
|Name
|01/02/2018
|LTP
|% chg
|52-wk high
|% chg
|Venkys (India)
|2250.1
|2587.0
|15.0
|4711.0
|-52.2
|Tinplate Company of India
|160.8
|182.5
|13.5
|325.0
|-50.5
|Dilip Buildcon
|793.1
|837.0
|5.5
|1248.4
|-36.5
|Crescent Leasing
|15.2
|16.0
|5.3
|219.0
|-93.1
|Goa Carbon
|553.5
|581.1
|5.0
|1215.0
|-54.4
|Sanwaria Consumer
|13.4
|14.1
|5.0
|34.8
|-61.4
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|138.4
|145.0
|4.8
|197.0
|-29.7
|Man Industries (India)
|114.0
|118.9
|4.3
|161.0
|-29.2
|HIL
|2220.8
|2293.0
|3.3
|2375.0
|-6.5
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|150.3
|154.8
|3.0
|224.0
|-32.9
|Bharat Seats
|171.4
|170.0
|-0.8
|274.0
|-37.5
|S&P BSE Sensex
|37521.6
|37290.0
|-0.6
|LTP: Last traded price in August 2, 2018 at 09:44 PM.
