Venus Pipes & Tubes sets IPO price band at Rs 310-326 a share

Venus Pipes & Tubes on Friday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 310-326 a share for its Rs 165-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale will be open for public subscription on May 11 and conclude on May 13.

The bidding for anchor investors will open on May 10, according to the company.

The public issue comprises sale of 50.74 lakh fresh equity shares of the company and there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)