Vinay Rajani expects Nifty to remain bullish, sees 18,735 as next hurdle

-
ALSO READ
Nifty may resume up trend; BUY MAS Finance, GMM Pfaudler, says Vinay Rajani
Vinay Rajani expects Nifty to test all-time high; recommends these 2 stocks
Support zone for Nifty shifted higher to 17,200-17,300, says Vinay Rajani
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends to buy this SBI call option
Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying ABB India, JK Lakshmi Cement
-
Nifty View
The Nifty rose for the sixth consecutive session, to close at new all-time high of 18,618. The previous swing high of 18,442 has become strong support for the Nifty and unless that is breached on closing basis, short term trend is expected to remain bullish.
The next resistance for Nifty is seen at 18,735, which happens to be 61.8 per cent Fibonacci extension level.
BUY
Triveni Engineering
Buy Range: Rs 302 - Rs 280
Target: Rs 355
Stop Loss: Rs 270
The stock has registered symmetrical Triangle Breakout on the daily chart. Price breakout is accompanied with rising volumes. Higher tops and higher bottoms are seen on the daily chart.
The stock price is placed above all important moving averages. Sugar Sector has started outperforming after long time. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts.
BUY
GMM Pfaudler
Buy Range: Rs 1,898 - Rs 1,780
Targets: Rs 2,060; Rs 2,170
Stop Loss: Rs 1,740
On Week ended September 02, 2022, the stock broke out from multiple top resistance at Rs 1,750 and also from the consolidation with significant jump in volumes.
Post breakout, the stock rallied towards Rs 2,097-odd level and fell in the consolidation. The stock continued to remain in narrow consolidation for last two months.
On November 16, 2022, the stock touched lower band of the consolidation and reversed north with rise in volumes. Indicator and oscillators like RSI and MACD have been showing strength in current uptrend. The stock price has been finding support on its 50-day EMA, placed at Rs 1,821.
(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 08:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU