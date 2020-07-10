Voda Idea dips 3% on report of default on payments to telecom tower cos

Shares of on Friday declined as much as 3.84 per cent to Rs 9.01 on the on report that the company has defaulted on rental and energy payments for June to telecom tower companies.

This report by Business Standard quotes a senior executive of a telecom tower firm, who said cited payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the government and the resultant cash flow problems for the default.

“The company usually pays its dues by 3rd of every month, but this month we have not received any money. Vodafone Idea’s dues to all telecom companies run into several hundred crores,” the executive said. “It will lead to a chain reaction because we have to pay our own suppliers, including fuel companies,” he said.

has been facing a financial crunch since the Supreme Court ordered it to pay Rs 54,000 crore as AGR to the government. For the financial year ended March 2020, the company, in which Vodafone Plc of the UK owns 45 per cent, reported a loss of Rs 73,131 crore on revenues of Rs 44,715 crore.

Vodafone Idea has to repay debt of about Rs 4,300 crore in the current fiscal year, which includes Department of Telecom dues. The company has availed of the moratorium of three months on payment of instalments (including principal and interest), due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020, in accordance with the package announced by the RBI on March 27.

At 11:13 AM, the stock was traing 3.2 per cent lower at Rs 9.07 as compared to 0.5 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 21.6 crore shares have already changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.