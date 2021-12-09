JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

KPR Mill rallies 6%, hits record high on robust growth outlook
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea soars 15%, hits fresh 52-week high; stock up 64% in 3-weeks

The shares of the telecom service provider were trading at their highest level since May 7, 2019

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Voda idea | Telecom stocks

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Vodafone Plc

Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 16.40, on surging 15 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the media report suggest that the company managed to raise funds for repayment of interest to bondholders on time.

The stock of telecom service provider was trading at its highest level since May 7, 2019. It surpassed previous high of Rs 15.88 hit on December 6, 2021. At 10:29 am; Vi was trading 13 per cent higher at Rs 16.18, as compared to 0.46 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 705 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.

Bondholders of Vodafone Idea will receive their interest in time on the due date of December 13 as the company managed to raise funds for the repayment, the Business Standard reported quoting bankers.

The company has to pay Rs 6,000 crore to its bondholders beginning December 13 till March next year and plans to use its own cash flows and bank funds to repay its bond holders, the report suggested. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

In past three weeks, the stock price of Vi has zoomed 64 per cent after the company increased its prepaid tariff by 20-25 per cent from November 25, 2021. The company said the new plans will start the process of average revenue per unit (ARPU) improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday said that the government has made policy interventions to boost the telecom sector and further measures in ease of doing business as well as support from the banking sector will enhance the industry's strength and ensure that India remains at the cutting-edge of global technology trends.

Aditya Birla Group holds over 27 per cent stake in Vi, while Vodafone Plc has more than 44 per cent in the telecom operator.

"Over the past few months, the government has made some critical policy interventions in this direction. Further steps in ease of doing business and support from the banking sector will significantly enhance the sector strength and ensure that India remains at the cutting edge of global technology trends," said Birla, the news agency PTI reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 09 2021. 10:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.