Vodafone Idea, YES Bank: 10 stocks showing a volume breakout on the charts

Volume plays a crucial role in identifying the interest of market participants in a stock. Higher the volume, more the interest in a particular counter. Volume also reflects stocks where maximum trading activity is happeing in a session.

This information assists in identifying momentum stocks and then traders / investors can capitalise on the opportunity. On the charts, when a breakout or breakdown is confirmed by strong volumes, the trend is considered as more reliable as compared to a movement in stock price where strong volumes are missing. One can also assess the possibility of follow-up ...