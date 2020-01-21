'Volfefe' index effect: Global derivative volumes hit a record in 2019

The combined futures and options (F&O) volume on all global exchanges hit a record high in 2019, a year punctuated by US President Donald Trump’s Twitter tantrums. According to industry body Futures Industry Association (FIA), the global exchange-traded derivatives markets rose 13.7 per cent to an all-time high of 34.5 billion contracts last year.

The NSE was the top destination globally in terms of the number of derivatives contracts traded. It piped US-based CME Group, despite the latter operating several exchange subsidiaries, such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the ...