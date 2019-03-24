Volume-led focus, margin gains improve Marico's growth prospects: Experts

Marico, which has lagged many of its FMCG peers on the bourses, could see a reversal in its fortunes. Thanks to receding prices of key input items, the company is now focussing on driving volume and value growth.

With Cyclone Gaja hitting Tamil Nadu in November last year, copra prices had started increasing. This also impacted investor sentiment, with Marico’s stock falling by about 9 per cent since the start of 2019 versus a fall of 1 per cent in the S&P BSE FMCG index. The Street was concerned about Marico’s near-term profitability as copra accounts for 45-50 per cent of ...