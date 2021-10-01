VST Tillers hits 10% upper circuit on pact with US-based firm Zimeno

-
ALSO READ
VST Tillers surges 9% on inking distributorship agreement with ETGL Africa
Stocks to watch: Nuvoco Vistas, BPCL, Yes Bank, Dish TV, VST Tillers, Infy
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Auto PLI scheme focuses on EVs; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to gain: Analysts
Bajaj Auto's net profit doubles in Q1 to Rs 1,061 cr; forays into EV space
-
Shares of VST Tillers Tractors were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 2,964.80 on the BSE in Friday's session after the company announced that it has entered into a master service agreement with Zimeno, Inc, USA. to develop an integrated tractor powertrain for the electric tractor of Zimeno.
The stock was trading at its 52-week high level and surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,898.90 touched on September 7, 2021. It had hit a record high of Rs 3,085 on April 24, 2018.
Till 12:45 pm, a combined 152,000 shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for around 34,000 shares on the NSE and BSE combined. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.89 per cent at 58,599 points.
Last month, VST Tillers had launched the VST range of tractors and power tillers in Southern Africa. “The company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern African markets, including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia,” VST Tillers Tractors had said in a BSE filing.
VST Tillers is the largest Indian manufacturer of tillers, 4WD compact tractors and amongst the leading producers of the other category tractors, engines, transmission, power reaper and precision components. It has also entered into strategic alliances with Pubert from France for power weeders and zetor from the Czech Republic for tractors.
VST Tillers Tractors is the leading farm mechanisation player domestically with a dominant market share in the power tiller segment (54 per cemt) as of FY21) and prominent market share in the compact tractor space (10 per cent).
Import restriction led volume growth in the power tiller segment with VST already on-boarding couple of domestic players for which it intends to do contract manufacturing could drive future price performance. Analysts at ICICI Direct expect power tiller sales volume of VST Tillers to grow at a CAGR of 19.6 per cent in FY21-23E to 39,051 units in FY23E. VST has set an ambitious target to be Rs 3,000 crore global brand by 2025 in the farm mechanisation and solutions. Margins are seen in 12-14 per cent range, the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU