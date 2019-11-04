Wall Street opens at record high on optimism over US-China trade deal

-
Wall Street's three main indexes opened at all-time highs on Monday, as tech stocks gained on optimism over a US-China trade deal and an improving domestic economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.70 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 27,402.06.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.05 points, or 0.39%, at 3,078.96. The Nasdaq Composite gained 59.11 points, or 0.70%, to 8,445.50 at the opening bell.
