Wall Street sets new highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report

Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in labor market recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 31069.58. The S&P 500 rose 11.3 points, or 0.30 per cent, at the open to 3815.05, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 92.7 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 13160.215 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
