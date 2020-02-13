Want to start trading as a beginner? Learn these Candlestick patterns

As a beginner in stock market, one should always look for trades that can give a decent return with limited risk. The price itself denotes the basic movement, which can be analysed basis the structure and formation of the candlestick on the technical charts.

A Candlestick demonstrates high, low, open and close prices of the instrument / stock or an index. It defines the price movement and depending on the formation, one can determine the current sentiment and predict a trend. Types of Candlesticks A candle can take various forms and could be a long-body candle, hammer, doji, ...