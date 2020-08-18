JUST IN
Warehousing stock in country up 24% over past 4 years: CRE MATRIX

Demand for logistics services has exceeded supply in 12 out of the past 18 quarters, indicating robust market dynamics for the segment

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

The country has 59 clusters with an average area of 1.5 million sq ft

The country has a total industrial stock of 94.8 million sq ft. It has grown 24 per cent CAGR over the last four years. Demand for logistics services has exceeded supply in 12 out of the past 18 quarters, indicating robust market dynamics for the segment, according to data culled by CRE MATRIX. The country has 59 clusters with an average area of 1.5 million sq ft.

First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 17:29 IST

