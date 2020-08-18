-
ALSO READ
Warehousing industry struggles with reduced staff amid Covid-19 lockdown
Tier-II, III cities now preferred destinations for warehousing: Experts
GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ to build cargo warehousing facility for SpiceJet
Economic freedom in agriculture
Warburg Pincus is looking to exit joint venture with Embassy Group
-
Warehousing stock in country up 24% over past 4 years: CRE MATRIX
Demand for logistics services has exceeded supply in 12 out of the past 18 quarters, indicating robust market dynamics for the segment
Topics
Warehousing | stocks | Markets
Raghavendra Kamath |
https://mybs.in/2YPYFqg
The country has 59 clusters with an average area of 1.5 million sq ft
The country has a total industrial stock of 94.8 million sq ft. It has grown 24 per cent CAGR over the last four years. Demand for logistics services has exceeded supply in 12 out of the past 18 quarters, indicating robust market dynamics for the segment, according to data culled by CRE MATRIX. The country has 59 clusters with an average area of 1.5 million sq ft.
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 17:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU