We are sitting on some cash to take advantage of volatility: J Jaipuria

The government stimulus and a surprise rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have kept the markets busy over the last fortnight.

Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director, Valentis Advisors, tells Puneet Wadhwa investors should follow a barbell approach to get a mix of sectors that are relatively immune in the near term, and those that are cheap but could deliver higher returns over the next few years. Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for the markets? We are currently seeing a triple shock – medical shock and consequent supply shock and demand shock. ...