We are underweight on India in our Asian funds, says Geoff Lewis

Hong Kong-based GEOFF LEWIS, senior strategist for Asia at Manulife Asset Management that has nearly $394 billion worth of assets under management, talks to Puneet Wadhwa on the road ahead for global financial markets and his sector preferences in India. Edited excerpts: How do you see equities playing out over the next one year? What we are seeing is more likely an extended correction and not the start of a bear market.

While risks appear to have multiplied lately, global growth continues to draw fundamental support from the US and China. It would seem strange to us if global ...