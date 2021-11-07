We have a bias towards large-caps at this point: UTI AMC CIO Subramaniam

This is the time to be disciplined about your risk taking. Returns of the past year tell you nothing about the risk and return of the next year, says Vetri Subramaniam, chief investment officer at UTI AMC.

In an interview with Chirag Madia, he says the biggest risks in the market are always the unknowns and getting overconfident. Edited excerpts: What is your view on Indian equity markets? Do you think after the recent correction, valuations have turned more favourable? Equity valuations across several measures are rich relative to their history. While there are pockets of value, ...