We're in the sell on a rise camp due to weak growth outlook: S Mukherjee

Developments in the global markets and a steady rise in Covid-19 cases kept the Indian indices choppy last week. SAION MUKHERJEE, India Equity Strategist at Nomura, tells Puneet Wadhwa that despite adverse macro, there are stock-specific opportunities across market-caps that investors should consider.

Edited excerpts: The markets have been unable to sustain at higher levels. Do you see lower levels ahead? GAfter an intense foreign institutional investor (FII) sell-off in March 2020, some sanity is back. The recent rally has not been supported by fundamentals and earnings. ...