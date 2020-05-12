Wealthy investors shun illiquid investments amid covid-19 outbreak

Wealthy investors are shunning illiquid investments in an uncertain economic environment where cash and liquidity are king. Market linked debentures (MLDs) and credit risk funds -- two products that had grown popular in the past two years --- have fallen off the map post the covid-19 pandemic.

MLDs are close-ended structured products, debt or equity-linked, that come with a two to three year lock-in. For equity-linked structures, the underlying can be an index such as Nifty 50 or a basket of stocks. The payoff for investors can be in the form of a fixed coupon or participation ...