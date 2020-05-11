Kisan Vikas Patra investments to see slower growth after interest rate cut

The government had last month announced reducing interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra from 7.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent from April 1. In a gazette notification last week, the finance ministry came out with details of this scheme.

While the money used to double on maturity in nine-and-a-half years between December 12 and March 31, it will now take 10 years and four months for the same.