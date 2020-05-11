JUST IN
Business Standard

Kisan Vikas Patra investments to see slower growth after interest rate cut

While the money used to double on maturity in nine-and-a-half years between December 12 and March 31, it will now take 10 years and four months for the same.

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra was reduced from 7.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent from April 1

The government had last month announced reducing interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra from 7.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent from April 1. In a gazette notification last week, the finance ministry came out with details of this scheme.

While the money used to double on maturity in nine-and-a-half years between December 12 and March 31, it will now take 10 years and four months for the same.

