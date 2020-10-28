JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty dips 40 points; Hero MotoCorp in focus today

Market Ahead, October 28: Top factors that could guide markets today
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Weekly stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki

The auto pack is largely trading in tandem with the benchmark and most stocks have recovered to their pre-Covid levels

Topics
Stock calls | Market technicals | Markets

Ajit Mishra  |  Mumbai 

We've witnessed decent traction in the financial counters of late and Bajaj Finance is now catching up with the trend
We've witnessed decent traction in the financial counters of late and Bajaj Finance is now catching up with the trend

Bajaj Finance Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 3,453.25

Initiation range: Rs 3,435-3,445

Target: Rs 3,800

Stop loss: Rs 3,250

We've witnessed decent traction in the financial counters of late and Bajaj Finance is now catching up with the trend. It has witnessed a breakout on October 27 from the corrective phase, after spending nearly two months. We advise using any dip to create fresh longs in the given range.

Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 1,542.55

Initiation range: Rs 1,525-1,535

Target: Rs 1,630

Stop loss: Rs 1,480

The FMCG pack is set for a surge after the noticeable correction in the last two months. Among the counters, Colgate Palmolive has ended a 6-month long consolidation phase with a significant rise in volume, which is further adding to the confirmation. Traders shouldn't miss this opportunity and accumulate fresh in the mentioned zone.

L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 66.55

Initiation range: Rs 65.5-66.5

Target: Rs 72

Stop loss: Rs 63

L&T Finance has been consolidating in a broader range of 55-75 for the last three months or so. It has witnessed a breakout from a bullish reversal pattern formed within this zone and likely to retest the upper band shortly.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close:Rs 7,158.40

Initiation range: Rs 7,150-7,160

Target: Rs 7,450

Stop loss:Rs 7,010

The auto pack is largely trading in tandem with the benchmark and most stocks have recovered to their pre-covid levels. Among the counters, Maruti has recently witnessed a fresh breakout from a flag pattern (indicates pause) and trading on the verge of surpassing the hurdle of the previous swing high. We advise initiating long positions in the given range.

===============================

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 28 2020. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.