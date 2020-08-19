Weekly trading ideas by Religare Broking: Buy Grasim Industries, Biocon

-
ALSO READ
Trading ideas by Religare Broking: Buy IGL, Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Defensive traders should refrain from aggressive bets on Nifty: Nilesh Jain
Pullback on the higher side likely if Nifty holds 10k: Nilesh Jain
Trading ideas by Religare Broking: Buy Axis Bank, Dabur India
Weekly stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Godrej Consumer, Hero MotoCorp
-
Buy Biocon Limited
Last Close: Rs 394.85
Initiation range: Rs 394-397
Target: Rs 425
Stop loss: Rs 380
The pharma index has been rallying for the last five months and Biocon is among the top performers. After forming a new record high in July 2020, it has been seeing profit-taking. The stock has now reached closer to immediate support zone around 380 levels. Indications are in the favor of marginal consolidation, followed by a sharp rebound. We, thus, suggest traders to accumulate in the given range.
Buy Grasim Industries Limited
Last Close: Rs 667.10
Initiation range: Rs 660-665
Target: Rs 720
Stop loss: Rs 635
Grasim has witnessed a breakout from a consolidation range of 575-645 levels, after spending nearly two months in this range. The move was accompanied by a noticeable rise in the volume, further adding to the confirmation. We strongly advise creating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Buy Hindustan Unilever Limited
Last Close: 2,214.35
Initiation range: Rs 2,200-2,210
Target: Rs 2,320
Stop loss: Rs 2,150
We are seeing a mixed trend within the FMCG space and Hindustan Unilever is currently witnessing consolidation while holding above the support zone of moving averages ribbon on the daily chart. The chart pattern and positioning on the indicators are pointing towards a fresh up move in the near future.
Buy Max Financial Services Limited
Last Close: Rs 543.15
Initiation range: Rs 535-540
Target: Rs 580
Stop loss: Rs 520
Max Financial has witnessed a breakout from a flag pattern(which indicates a pause after a strong directional move) on the daily chart and is likely to retest the previous swing high around 610 soon. Traders should use any intraday dip to buy in the mentioned range.
Disclaimer: http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU