What does tech chart indicate for TCS and Infosys ahead of Q3 nos?

The index appears strong as it has managed to hold 200-day moving average (DMA) on the daily The said moving average is rising continuously taking the prices higher with every new trading session. Every dip below 200-DMA has witnessed buying for short-term trading, the suggests.

Currently, the 100-DMA is witnessing resistance as the price could not procure follow-up buying. On October 30, 2018, the index climbed above 14,821 after breaking 13,870, its 200-DMA; however, it failed to move higher as the immediate session closed in the negative zone. Thereon, the stock has recovered, hitting 15,062 - above its 100-DMA of 14,940. The index, however, has failed again as follow-up buying has not emerged, the suggests.



CLICK TO VIEW CHART

At the current level of 14,325, the index is witnessing immediate resistance of 50-DMA located at 14,887. The overall trend remains stable till index is honouring the 200-DMA, indicated by the daily chart.

TCS: The stock has been continuously trading above 200-DMA on the daily chart, even when benchmark indices witnessed correction recently. The negative crossover of 100-DMA over 50-DMA has impacted the trend as per chart. The current level of 100-DMA is Rs 1,953 and 50-DMA is Rs 1,926 - its immediate resistance range. The level of Rs 1,872 stays as the support of 200-DMA as per chart. A strong decisive breakout above Rs 1,953 will lead to Rs 2,030 and further to Rs 2,070, chart suggests.

The weekly chart shows strong support in the range between Rs 1,750 - Rs 1,800 for the medium term, the level witnessed buying during October and November last year.

Infosys: The overall trend for indicates a bullish view as per the daily chart. A close above Rs 685 may see a rally towards Rs 714 which will fuel more buying leading towards Rs 740 level, chart suggests. Currently, the stock is too resilient to trade below 200-DMA located at Rs 620 on the daily chart. The 50-DMA is located at Rs 663, its immediate support.

The weekly chart indicates minor resistance at Rs 700 level, however, the "doji" candle stick pattern indicates positive rally as stock trades above high of Rs 677 level.