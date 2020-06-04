What is 'market capitulation' and how you can identify such a move

'Capitulation' refers to a phenomenon where investors liquidate their positions during periods of extended decline in the stock price for the fear of incurring a bigger loss. This panic selling may even emerge due to margin calls and increase in futures & options (F&O) margins, etc.

On the other hand, some believe that capitulation can lead to exhaustion of selling pressure and hence provide a fresh buying opportunity. What does capitulation tell you? o The stock market is likely to see a bottom once the capitulation subsides. o Squaring off one's position during ...