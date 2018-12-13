What is side-pocketing in MFs and how it works in investment portfolio?

What is side-pocketing? Side-pocketing is a popular tool in the hedge fund and asset management industry. It is a term used for segregating bad or illiquid assets from the healthier or liquid ones. In layman’s terms, it is separating the bad apples from the good ones.

Side-pocketing is in the news after the Sebi board on Wednesday formally allowed this option for debt schemes. How will side-pocketing help? A debt scheme’s portfolio comprises of papers issued by different companies. It might so happen that one of the companies defaults on its repayment ...