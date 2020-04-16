What is the Death Cross pattern and how to make use of it while trading?

The "Death Cross" pattern is one of the most effective technical instruments in identifying a major trend reversal in any stock/index. Simply put, it explains how the negative convergence of moving averages impacts the upward trend and pushes prices into a bearish phase.

Technically speaking, the Death Cross is the negative crossover of short-term moving average to a long-term moving average. Broadly, the 50-day moving average (DMA) and 200-DMA are taken into account to identify a Death Cross pattern. That said, other moving averages may also show a weakness when they witness ...